MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough joining those praising Gen. Mark Milley’s reported actions to usurp President Trump toward the end of his term in office has Glenn Greenwald spotting some serious liberal media gymnastics in progress:

Watching liberal media stars spend 5 years trying to thread the needle between “we are so grateful to the unelected but noble Generals thwarting Trump” and “only insane conspiracy nuts believe the US has a Deep State” has been quite dizzying. https://t.co/M7vPJ8Fmva — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 15, 2021

Projection has also been detected:

The other bizarre aspect of the last 5 years was watching these same liberal media figures prance around as defenders of “norms” and “democratic values” while simultaneously swooning over every unelected military/intel official who purposely impeded or sabotaged Trump’s policies. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 15, 2021

In US Government jargon, “democratic leaders” has always meant: “leaders who do what we want regardless of how they came to power” (hence, pro-US dictators are “democrats” while anti-US elected leaders are “dictators”). That’s the same definition liberal media figures have. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 15, 2021

It was widely reported in major outlets like WSJ that CIA, on its own, was concealing classified information they didn’t want Trump to have. They sometimes just ignored his orders in Syria. This was *cheered.* If that’s not a “Deep State,” nothing is.https://t.co/BOORFh9ecE — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 15, 2021

Imagine if, in 2011, a right-wing General called Gaddafi and said: “Obama wants to bomb your country and usher in regime change against you even though the House voted *against* its authorization. I give you my word I’ll let you know what he’s planning & stop him from bombing.” — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 15, 2021

Liberals are happy to be governed by CIA because CIA was where Russiagate came from and they see CIA (correctly) as their political ally. They’ll never admit it explicitly — nobody on the center-left wants to say they see CIA as the Good Guys — but this is their worldview. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 15, 2021

Unreal.

Wouldn’t you call breaking the chain of command like that treason? https://t.co/s7g4Ln7C3c — Richard Seligman, (@SeligmanRichard) September 15, 2021

One more to thread the needle through: “Collusion with foreign powers is an unforgivable, executable offense.” Except when it’s a good liberal norms thing, apparently. https://t.co/JbblpEjXGf — Jacob Siegel (@Jacob__Siegel) September 15, 2021

