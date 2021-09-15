https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/15/glenn-greenwald-remembers-when-liberal-media-stars-denied-there-was-a-deep-state-that-theyre-now-cheering/

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough joining those praising Gen. Mark Milley’s reported actions to usurp President Trump toward the end of his term in office has Glenn Greenwald spotting some serious liberal media gymnastics in progress:

Projection has also been detected:

Unreal.

