https://www.oann.com/goldman-sachs-to-buy-lender-greensky-in-2-24-billion-deal/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=goldman-sachs-to-buy-lender-greensky-in-2-24-billion-deal

September 15, 2021

(Reuters) – Goldman Sachs Group Inc said on Wednesday it will buy GreenSky Inc, a fintech platform that provides consumer loans for home improvement, in an all-stock deal valued at $2.24 billion.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook