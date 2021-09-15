https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/15/gov-gavin-newsom-projected-to-survive-recall/

Well, this is a bummer.

Multiple media outlets have projected that Gavin Newsom will be retained as Governor of California:

The calls were made shortly after the polls called and now we wait for the full results:

Townhall’s Kurt Schlichter, a California resident, tweeted that, “Yeah, we lost – and not by fraud. Too many CA voters are Dems. That’s it. We gotta change that”:

And that “Pretending we lost because someone invented 2 million votes prevents us from addressing the real issues in CA”:

Larry Elder told his supporters to “be gracious in defeat”:

And here’s Newsom’s reaction:

Sigh:

***

