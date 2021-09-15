https://noqreport.com/2021/09/15/greek-root-word-for-pharmacy-is-sorcery-does-the-bible-address-covid-19-vaccine/

During my time at seminary over a decade ago, I discovered this little gem: the Greek word “pharmakeia” is the root word for pharmacy and pharmaceutical, obviously, but in the Greek it actually means “sorcery” or “magic.” And pharmakia has been transliterated all the way to 21st-Century English as “pharmacy.” Christians are clearly instructed to keep a great distance between themselves and the practice of sorcery with good reason. There is a lot to unpack there.

If we recall, the modern pharmacy is the grandchild of foregone apothecaries. And in early medicine, apothecarists worked alongside priests and physicians for patient care and healing. Wow, has a lot changed since then.

Instead of treating the whole person and getting to root causes, today’s modern medicine seems to identify symptoms only, and focus on those symptoms rather than understanding, learning, or teaching the patient that there are underlying issues causing their unsettling symptoms.

Which is by itself greatly disheartening, but in today’s hypersensitive COVID era is actually quite dangerous. The Sorcery of Covid

I don’t even like to say the word, COVID. There’s been some rumblings around the backward spelling of COVID that means demonic possession. And the COVID-19 name, should we assign […]