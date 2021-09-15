https://therightscoop.com/watch-gymnasts-expose-how-larry-nassar-molested-them-and-the-fbi-covered-it-up/

Gymnast McKayla Maroney gave testimony before the US Senate this afternoon of how the FBI covered up the sexual molestation and abuse by Larry Nassar even after she came forward to the FBI and told them everything, in ‘extreme detail’. She recounts what she told the FBI and how they lied about what she told them:

Full opening statement: At Senate hearing, McKayla Maroney describes reporting abuse by Larry Nassar “in extreme detail” to the FBI in 2015: “What is the point of reporting abuse if our own FBI agents are going to take it upon themselves to bury that report in a drawer?” pic.twitter.com/TOjUSgVx9R — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 15, 2021

Simone Biles added her testimony, saying they all suffered while the FBI refused to protect them:

.@Simone_Biles: “We suffered and continue to suffer because no one at @FBI or U.S. AG or USOPC did what was necessary to protect us. We have been failed and we deserve answers. Nassar is where he belongs but those who enabled him deserve to be held accountable.” pic.twitter.com/fnfWU8RhCw — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 15, 2021





Maggie Nichols echoed the same sentiment:

Maggie Nichols (@MagsGotSwag12): “The @FBI issued no search warrants and made no arrests … The OIG report found that senior FBI officials lied to the IG, engaged in conflicts of interest & tried to cover up the biggest sexual abuse scandals in the history of sports.” pic.twitter.com/ngrZTu7bIg — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 15, 2021

FBI Director Wray, who’s been running the agency since 2017, can’t explain why the FBI did this:

FBI’s Director Wray: “I don’t have a good explanation for you” on what went wrong win the Larry Nassar case pic.twitter.com/dABcJRJWYv — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 15, 2021

From the political attacks on Trump to the coverup of a sexual predator and pedophile, the FBI has really trashed their reputation. It looks to me like it all happened under Comey’s watch and continues to this day. Something big needs to happen within the FBI because this is just horrific. And it probably starts with firing Director Wray.

