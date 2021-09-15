https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/15/heres-some-drone-video-from-place-where-biden-doesnt-want-mandatory-vaccination-or-much-attention-drawn/

The Biden administration and Democrats are flailing about multi-trillion dollar “infrastructure” bills and climate change in attempts to distract from the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, inflation and of course the border mess.

Fox News’ Bill Melugin shared more video of exactly why the Biden administration is trying to provide distractions, along with one other thing we’ll get to in a second:

BREAKING: Our drone is currently over the international bridge in Del Rio, TX, where Border Patrol & law enforcement sources tell us over 4,200 migrants are waiting to be apprehended after crossing into US. Local BP holding facilities are overwhelmed and over capacity. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/h62omhK1Xq — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 15, 2021

NEW: A source on the ground sent us this video showing thousands of migrants under the international bridge in Del Rio, TX with more showing up constantly. We’re told the situation there is getting worse every day and the numbers are growing by the hour. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/nu32xrsNOK — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 15, 2021

Also remember that at a recent briefing Jen Psaki confirmed that Biden has zero interest in extending his love of vaccine mandates to those gathered at the border who have entered the country illegally.

Over 4,200 migrants from around the world arrive at our southern border, but Biden’s vaccine mandates are nowhere to be found… #BidenBorderCrisis https://t.co/rA2phF9PWZ — Chad Gilmartin (@ChadGilmartinCA) September 15, 2021

And they don’t have to be vaccinated https://t.co/nppdFdTIhi — 🍀 Tabatha 🇺🇸🇮🇪🇮🇱 (@Winning4Him) September 15, 2021

Nothing to see here!

This administration does have its “priorities.”

Not Awesome. — Randy Economy (@EconomyRadio) September 15, 2021

Despite mainstream media reporting that the flow of illegals has slowed…. Another ex of the overwhelming clownishness of most of our media. Thanks to @BillFOXLA for understanding the role of the 1st Estate and still performing his duty. https://t.co/5dpou4GN4J — Robert Myers (@Rondo2) September 15, 2021

Biden’s handlers trying to make us into something between Venezuela and Argentina… https://t.co/jPEhUl5sKJ — Loyal Comrade (@HCashny) September 15, 2021

This should not be happening

The administration does not care and will not lift a finger to help https://t.co/r1OUVVD524 — Yepitsnuts (@yepitsnuts) September 15, 2021

Perhaps it’s because this administration thinks everything is going according to plan?

