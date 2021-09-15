https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/61429710bbafd42ff58b5d17
SpaceX’s first private flight has blasted off with two contest winners, a health care worker and their rich sponsor. It’s the first time a rocket streaked toward orbit with an all-amateur crew, with n…
More than 9 million recall ballots have been counted out of an estimated 13 million cast — enough for Gov. Gavin Newsom to declare victory….
The FDA-approved drug that has been disingenuously maligned by establishment health officials and media as “horse dewormer” is being touted by India’s largest state as the key to quashing COVID-19….
Highlights of this day in history: Vietnam War deserters and draft evaders receive conditional amnesty; Palestinian refugees massacred in Lebanon; Mexico pushes for independence; Opera star Maria Call…