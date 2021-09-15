https://thelibertydaily.com/in-new-zealand-there-have-been-more-people-killed-by-the-vaccines-than-by-covid-19/

In locked down New Zealand, there have been more recorded Covid-19 “vaccine” deaths than Covid deaths based on the latest numbers. Their tracking system indicates 40 people have reportedly died as a result of the vaccines while 27 have died from Covid itself.

Journalist Elijah Schaffer carefully shared these numbers on Twitter. A recent crackdown on “anti-vaxx” statistics and commentary likely prompted Schaffer’s use of phrases like “possibly related” and “in theory.” Many who have made similar statements without the qualifiers have been swiftly banned by Big Tech sites.

SHOCKING: New Zealand reported 27 total deaths “with” COVID-19 & 40 deaths possibly related to the Pfizer vaccine since 2020 This week they reported 0 C19 deaths & 3 deaths possibly related to the vaccine Making the vaccine more deadly in theory to NZ’ers than the actual virus pic.twitter.com/Om3OrVe7cs — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) September 15, 2021

Both numbers are relatively low compared to other nations of similar size, but here’s the thing. Covid-19 deaths are invariably inflated in most countries while vaccine death numbers are always underreported. It’s not clear if New Zealand is inflating their Covid death numbers because there simply isn’t very much data to examine, but it’s certain the vaccine death numbers are much, much higher.

First and foremost, vaccine adverse reactions are universally underreported. It behooves doctors to find other reasons for their patients to have died since the vast majority of them are pushing the vaccines tenaciously. Second, most grieving families do not report the deaths to the databases. Estimates range from 1%-10% of actual deaths that are both attributed to the vaccines and then proactively reported.

In other words, even if some of the deaths reported in New Zealand turned out to be false or inaccurate, it’s a certainty that there are degrees of magnitude more people who died from the vaccines and were never reported as such.

New Zealand is the outlier. They’re the odd ones on the opposite side of the scale from Sweden as they have perpetuated the most draconian lockdowns in the world due to their “Covid Zero” stance. As a result, they have enjoyed a very low number of Covid-19 attributed deaths while completely ignoring the toll their lockdowns are having on the people. We may never know how many suicides, drug overdoses, murders, and other avoidable deaths were caused by their “Covid Zero” policy because such information is kept secret.

For a disease with a 99.93% recovery rate among people under 40, the extreme lockdown and vaccination pushes being implemented by governments like New Zealand are ludicrous and doing far more damage than the disease itself.

