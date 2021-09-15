http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/Wm4D_zpy7Pc/iran-picks-up-nuke-pace.php

Iran seems to be accelerating the pace of its nuclear program in the age of Biden. According to the report flagged by the Times of Israel, Iran could have enough enriched uranium for a nuke in a month. Posted online as “The IAEA’s Iran NPT Safeguards Report” and published under the auspices of the Institute for Science and International Security, the September 9 report is written by David Albright, Sarah Burkhard, and Andrea Stricker. Albright is a formidable expert in the field who knows what he is talking about.

Albright et al. warn: “Overall, the IAEA’s latest report shows Iran’s rapidly advancing nuclear activities and steps to limit IAEA monitoring, while inspectors have a diminishing ability to detect Iranian diversion of assets to undeclared facilities. The IAEA is sounding an alarm to the international community accordingly.” They conclude:

Under the present circumstances, any re-establishment of the JCPOA will be under a very dark cloud, signaling that the United States and the E3 favor temporary nuclear limits on Iran’s nuclear program more than preventing the erosion of IAEA inspections or insisting on Tehran providing the necessary cooperation for the IAEA to determine if Iran’s safeguards declaration is correct and complete. World leaders, in essence, would choose convenience rather than doing the difficult but critical work to determine if Iran’s nuclear program is peaceful.

Coincidentally, IDF Lt. Col. (res.) Dr. Raphael Ofek has just published a lengthy report titled “Iran’s Nuclear Program: Where Is It Going?” Ofek’s column-length executive summary concludes:

The ambitions of Biden and the EU countries to reach an agreement with Iran are puzzling. The Iranian regime is essentially a criminal gang that seeks to take over its entire environment through violence. The words of those in charge in Tehran cannot be trusted, because they use lies and deceptions as weapons. Does it make sense to do business with these people?

That is of course a rhetorical question. Ofek is himself an expert in the field of nuclear physics and technology who served as a senior analyst in the Israeli intelligence community. He too knows what he’s talking about. His 80-page report is embedded at the bottom of the executive summary quoted above.

