Roger Stone claims the rally this weekend in Washington DC is a government setup. Stay away.



When asked about the rally this weekend in Washington DC, Roger Stone shared the following in an upcoming episode with Steve Malsbert at RT America’s Eat the Press.

This is called agitprop [political propaganda]. I don’t know a single person in the MAGA movement who is going. It’s a setup. Here’s my suggestion. The people who will be there, will all be working for the government. Nice try. I don’t know a single person who is going. I’m not going. The danger is obvious. There’s so many unanswered questoins about January 6th. Now they’re trying to recreate it.

