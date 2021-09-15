https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/15/its-come-to-this-trinidad-tobago-health-minister-addresses-nicki-minajs-cousins-friends-swollen-testicles/

We erred earlier today when we called it “peak 2021” that Dr. Anthony Fauci had addressed Nicki Minaj’s tweet about her cousin in Trinidad whose friend’s wedding was ruined because the coronavirus vaccine gave him swollen testicles.

What’s really peak 2021 is the health minister of Trinidad & Tobago addressing Minaj’s tweet. He’s ticked because he says they take every claim seriously and wasted a lot of time trying to verify her claim.

Imagine being that sign language interpreter.

It’s his job.

Yes, but the funny side makes it so worth it.

