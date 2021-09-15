https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/15/its-come-to-this-trinidad-tobago-health-minister-addresses-nicki-minajs-cousins-friends-swollen-testicles/

We erred earlier today when we called it “peak 2021” that Dr. Anthony Fauci had addressed Nicki Minaj’s tweet about her cousin in Trinidad whose friend’s wedding was ruined because the coronavirus vaccine gave him swollen testicles.

What’s really peak 2021 is the health minister of Trinidad & Tobago addressing Minaj’s tweet. He’s ticked because he says they take every claim seriously and wasted a lot of time trying to verify her claim.

#BREAKING – Trinidad & Tobago Health Minister Dr. Terrence Deyalsingh responds to swollen testicle claim made by Trinidad-born entertainer @NICKIMINAJ; says there is no such reported case in Trinidad & Tobago (TTT) pic.twitter.com/NNsc9EUTKP — Kevz Politics (@KevzPolitics) September 15, 2021

Imagine being that sign language interpreter.

Damn…this is embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/xDMHlTE2fm — The Healthcare System Snitch (@TongiaIAm) September 15, 2021

As if it wasn’t already embarrassing enough — Mr.Lydé (@creolecanadian) September 15, 2021

This man’s cheating and getting and STD is literally becoming an international incident. — Andrew Kotila (@Thefooze) September 15, 2021

He never thought his lie would get this big huh 💀 — Carola⁷💜🐙🥺💜 (@laintrepida) September 15, 2021

SCREAMING 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Liv (@lifebyolivia) September 15, 2021

He was very dignified considering the subject of the

conversation. — Justa OleLady (@JudithT11464317) September 15, 2021

It’s his job.

Minaj has the Prime Minister going door to door looking for a man with gigantic nuts. Damn. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) September 15, 2021

What a time to be alive. — Ellen (@ellethejambo) September 15, 2021

I can’t believe they looked this up 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Queenie (@LisaNNwachukwu) September 15, 2021

Thank tou Trinidad & Tobago for your diligence. Much respect. — Quan (@QuanofDecatur) September 15, 2021

As funny as this is, it sucks they felt they needed to address this. — Justin (@JawnsJustin) September 15, 2021

“We wasted so much time yesterday running down this false claim.” That’s how misinformation often wins, especially during this pandemic, it just wears down the decent, responsible people and drains resources and precious time. This is the unfunny side of the Minaj tweet. — Myron B. Pitts (@FOmyronpitts) September 15, 2021

Yes, but the funny side makes it so worth it.

