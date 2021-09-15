https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/15/jen-psaki-explains-that-like-joe-biden-whos-not-fomenting-an-insurrection-mark-milley-is-an-honorable-man-who-follows-the-constitution-video/

General Mark Milley’s spokesman, Col. Dave Butler, recently issued a statement meant to clear up any confusion about whether or not Milley deliberately attempted to undermine Donald Trump in the final days of Trump’s administration. It didn’t so much clear up confusion as raise more questions.

At today’s White House press briefing, Jen Psaki also raised some questions: namely, how the hell does she still have a job when she’s so very, very bad at this?

That’s paraphrasing, but it captures the essence of Psaki’s remarks.

Watch:

Ah, yes. Joe Biden is known for seeking out people who follow the Constitution.

Amazing that she didn’t bust out in fits of laughter when she said this, either:

Sure, Jen.

She’s projecting.

She’s also laying the groundwork for some serious potential backfire.

