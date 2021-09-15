https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/joe-biden-forgets-australian-prime-ministers-name-refers-fellow-video/

Joe Biden on Wednesday delivered remarks about a new national security initiative and was joined ‘virtually’ by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Biden made an announcement of a joint deal with the UK and Australia on advanced defense tech sharing.

Dementia Joe forgot the Australian Prime Minister’s name and just referred to him “that fellow down under.”

“I want to thank that fellow down under. Thank you very much, pal,” said Biden after struggling to remember Scott Morrison’s name.

VIDEO:

At the announcement of a joint deal with the U.K. and Australia on advanced defense tech sharing, President Biden doesn’t mention Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison by name, instead saying “I want to thank that fellow ‘down under.’ Thank you very much, pal.” pic.twitter.com/4bakPVSdQ7 — Newsmax (@newsmax) September 15, 2021

