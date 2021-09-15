https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/15/just-in-time-for-the-senate-hearing-the-fbi-finally-fired-an-agent-for-failing-to-properly-investigate-larry-nassar/

The FBI has fired agent Michael Langeman for “failing to properly investigate the sexual assault allegation against USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar”:

This was “long overdue”:

And his firing comes just hours before Olympians Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Maggie Nichols and Aly Raisman are set to testify in the Senate this morning:

FBI Director Christopher Wray will testify as well:

