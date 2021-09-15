https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/15/just-in-time-for-the-senate-hearing-the-fbi-finally-fired-an-agent-for-failing-to-properly-investigate-larry-nassar/

The FBI has fired agent Michael Langeman for “failing to properly investigate the sexual assault allegation against USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar”:

The FBI has fired an agent for failing to properly investigate the sexual assault allegations against USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. https://t.co/PCDB28OnNI — Axios (@axios) September 15, 2021

This was “long overdue”:

Long overdue: FBI fires Michael Langeman, lead agent on failed Nassar investigation – The Washington Post https://t.co/lKUsPyAtQQ — Frank Figliuzzi (@FrankFigliuzzi1) September 15, 2021

And his firing comes just hours before Olympians Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Maggie Nichols and Aly Raisman are set to testify in the Senate this morning:

Senators will hear testimony from four elite gymnasts who say they were abused by former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, who is now serving a several-decade prison sentence, as they examine how the FBI mishandled its investigation into the allegations. https://t.co/XUwUCkbIet — CNN (@CNN) September 15, 2021

FBI Director Christopher Wray will testify as well:

Colleague David Spunt rpts FBI has fired Michael Langeman, the agents who FBI source says didn’t pursue tips about gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. FBI Dir Wray testifies to Senate panel today about how FBI handled the case — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 15, 2021

