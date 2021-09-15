https://www.dailywire.com/news/l-a-county-to-roll-out-new-vaccine-mandate

Los Angeles County is set to put forward a new health order this week mandating proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for several situations and events.

As reported by Fox 11 Los Angeles, “Los Angeles County is planning on issuing a new health officer order later this week that will require proof of vaccination for indoor bars, wineries, breweries, nightclubs and lounges. The order will also require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test for outdoor mega-events, including Dodgers, Rams and Chargers games, County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer told the Board of Supervisors Wednesday.”

The order will also mandate that customers and workers at the indoor nightlife businesses have received at least one dose of the vaccine by October 7th, and their second shot by November 4th.

“According to Ferrer, the order will strongly recommend, but not require, vaccine verification for indoor portions of restaurants,” the outlet added.

“This modified health officer order aligns with the continued need to reduce risk of transmission and increase vaccination coverage,” Ferrer said to the Board of Supervisors. “This is a reasonable path forward that will position us to be better able to break the cycle of surges.”

She noted that county health officials “believe that targeted vaccine mandates are now a very important strategy for quickly raising vaccination coverage across our county and ending the pandemic.”

The requirements for large, outdoor events will go into effect on October 7th.

The new mandate comes as Democratic Governor of California Gavin Newsom is projected to successfully avoid being recalled in an election where Californians decided whether or not to keep the governor in his current role or remove him from office.

As The Daily Wire reported on Tuesday, “By 9 pm PT, CBS News, NBC News, and The Associated Press had projected that an overwhelming majority of Californians decided that Newsom was the best option. When the AP estimated that 60% of ballots had been counted, the ‘no’ vote opposing Newsom’s recall led with 66.79% (5,428,113 votes), while 33.21% (2,718,614) wanted the governor to go.”

“The certified count is not expected until October 22,” The Daily Wire added.

One of the reasons many people voted to recall Governor Newsom was reportedly due to his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the strict lockdown measures he and other officials imposed on the people of California.

The lockdowns stifled small businesses and harmed the economy, all while Newsom was caught last year eating at an expensive restaurant and disregarding the social distancing policies he had put in place.

While Newsom might have been successful in avoiding the recall, he was also able to raise tens of millions of dollars to help him achieve that result. The Los Angeles Times reported that “anti-recall forces” in support of Newsom raised at least $82 million. He also enlisted the help of mega Democratic names in an effort to win the election.

“VP Harris campaigned with Newsom last week, and President Joe Biden appeared at a rally on Monday to stump for him. In addition, U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, and former President Barack Obama appeared in television spots paid for by Newsom’s anti-recall committee,” The Daily Wire pointed out.

Conservative radio show host and author Larry Elder, who far exceeded any of the opposing candidates, said in a concession speech, “We may have lost the battle, but we are going to win the war.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

