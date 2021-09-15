http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/HjndGFeyqy8/la-county-to-require-proof-of-vaccination-for-indoor-bars-nightclubs-outdoor-sports-games

Los Angeles County is planning on issuing a new health officer order later this week that will require proof of vaccination for indoor bars, wineries, breweries, nightclubs and lounges. The order will also require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test for outdoor mega-events, including Dodgers, Rams and Chargers games, County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer told the Board of Supervisors Wednesday.

When will LA County’s vaccine mandate at bars take effect?

The order will require customers and employees at the indoor nightlife establishments to have at least one dose of vaccine by Oct. 7 and receive their second by Nov. 4.

According to Ferrer, the order will strongly recommend, but not require, vaccine verification for indoor portions of restaurants.

Additionally, the updated health order will enhance the restrictions on outdoor mega-events. Back in April, the county issued an order mandating masks for mega-events with more than 10,000 people in attendance. The new order will reportedly require all attendees, employees and participants at outdoor mega-events to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the event.

“This modified health officer order aligns with the continued need to reduce risk of transmission and increase vaccination coverage,” Ferrer told the Board of Supervisors. “This is a reasonable path forward that will position us to be better able to break the cycle of surges.”

She said county health officials “believe that targeted vaccine mandates are now a very important strategy for quickly raising vaccination coverage across our county and ending the pandemic.”

The vaccination/testing requirement for outdoor mega-events — including Dodgers, Rams and Chargers games — will take effect Oct. 7.

Attendees at indoor mega-events of 5,000 or more people are already required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

