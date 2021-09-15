https://www.toddstarnes.com/politics/larry-elder-concedes-newsom-california-recall-video/

Conservative talk radio host Larry Elder told supporters Tuesday night to be “gracious in defeat” as he conceded the results of the recall election, which Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) won in a landslide.

“We may have lost the battle, but we are going to win the war,” Elder said.

The “no” vote led the “yes” vote by nearly two-to-one (64.2.% to 35.8%), Breitbart reports.

