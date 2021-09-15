https://justthenews.com/world/middle-east/leader-among-taliban-opposition-afghanistan-reaches-deal-dc-lobbyist-support-us?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A leader in the effort in Afghanistan to fight against the now-ruling Taliban government has reportedly retained a Washington, D.C. lobbyist to seek military and financial support in the United States in his effort.

The agreement was reported by The New York Times, based on a lobbying contract and a representative for the resistance leader, Ahmad Massoud.

Massoud, the leader of just one of the groups of fighters trying to oust the Taliban after roughly a month in charge, signed the contract earlier this week with Robert Stryk.

The contract was filed Wednesday evening with the Justice Department and indicates that the work will be pro bono, which essentially mean at no financial cost, The Times also reports.

The 32-year-old Massoud is the son of a legendary commander who led the fight in Afghanistan against Soviet offensives in the 1980s and the earlier Taliban rule, in the 1990s.

Since U.S. troops departed and the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan, several stakeholders in the country have reportedly sought help form lobbyists in the United States and other Western countries.

