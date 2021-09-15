https://noqreport.com/2021/09/15/local-blob-creature-john-bolton-says-traitor-milley-is-a-okay/

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton, the mustached, warmonger swamp creature, defended Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley in light of reports that the general made “secret” calls to his counterpart in communist China while President Donald Trump was in office.

“His patriotism is unquestioned,” Bolton said, going on to justify the general’s possible treason because he was under pressure. John Bolton backs Gen. Milley: “Mark Milley is a staunch supporter of the Constitution and the rule of law. His patriotism is unquestioned.” Full statement follows: pic.twitter.com/vwEIxUVJcA — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) September 15, 2021 Bolton’s rush to defend his former colleague might have meant something once upon time, but not anymore. Not after Bolton fabricated intel in order to start wars , nearly destroyed Afghan negotiations by opposing meetings with Taliban leaders, and wrote his Trump admin tell-all in which he plays the hero of every chapter and everyone who disagrees with him is an idiot.

Instead of clearing Milley’s name, Bolton’s defense is a further indictment of just how far corruption has spread. It reveals that at the highest levels of our government, elites are willing to cover for each other as they go behind the president’s back […]