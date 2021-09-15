https://noqreport.com/2021/09/15/lt-colonel-resigns-instead-of-submitting-to-bidens-tyrannical-vaccine-mandate-forfeits-pension-after-19-years-of-service/

Soldiers salute in this stock image. (Bumble Dee / Shutterstock) Many of us are sick of the tyrant in the White House, but how many would have the courage to give up a prestigious career and comfortable retirement because of it?

Lt. Col. Paul Douglas Hague did just that, proving once again that those who serve in the military are the bravest among us.

He resigned from the Army — forfeiting his pension by cutting short a 19-year career — in protest of the Pentagon’s sweeping vaccine mandate and the “Marxist takeover” of the military.

Hague’s resignation garnered attention after his wife tweeted images of the letter he sent to his superiors.

“My lieutenant colonel husband has resigned,” Katie Phipps Hague tweeted Thursday. “He’s walking away from all he’s worked for and believed in since he was an ROTC kid at [the University of Georgia]. He’s walking away from his retirement.” After eighteen years of active duty service in the US Army, my lieutenant colonel husband has resigned He’s walking away from all he’s worked for and believed in since he was an ROTC kid at UGA He’s walking away from his retirement His resignation memo: pic.twitter.com/u1QU488fmI — Katie Phipps Hague (@AtTheHague) September […]