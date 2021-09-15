https://www.oann.com/macron-says-french-forces-killed-islamic-state-leader-in-sahara/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=macron-says-french-forces-killed-islamic-state-leader-in-sahara



French President Emmanuel Macron is seen before the arrival of Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (not seen) for a working lunch at the Chateau de Fontainebleau in Fontainebleau near Paris, France, September 15, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes French President Emmanuel Macron is seen before the arrival of Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (not seen) for a working lunch at the Chateau de Fontainebleau in Fontainebleau near Paris, France, September 15, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

September 16, 2021

PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday French military forces had killed Islamic militant Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi, the leader of Islamic State in the Greater Sahara.

“It’s another major success in our fight against terrorist groups in the Sahel,” Macron said in a tweet.

Sahrawi was the historic leader of Islamic State in the Sahel region of West Africa and his group had targeted U.S. soldiers in a deadly attack in 2017, Macron’s office said. In August 2020, he personally ordered the killing of six French charity workers and their Nigerien driver, it added.

(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Cynthia Osterman)

