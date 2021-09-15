https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/15/make-collusion-great-again-joy-reid-lauds-gen-mark-milley-as-the-greatest-patriot-that-was-on-duty-during-the-previous-administration-video/

Did Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Mark Milley actually try to undermine Donald Trump in the wake of the January 6 riots at the Capitol? We don’t know for sure, but Joy Reid sure hopes he did.

Because America needs a hero, dammit:

Insane. Joy Reid is insane.

And by the way:

No it does not.

