Billboards featuring President Joe Biden dressed as a Taliban fighter have started popping up throughout central Pennsylvania.

Former Pennsylvania state senator Scott Wagner came forward Thursday as the person responsible for putting up the billboards that feature the slogan “Making the Taliban Great Again.”

According to the local news station WGAL, Wagner was elected as a Republican senator in 2014 to represent the 28th senate district in the Keystone state. In 2018 he was the Republican nominee for Governor but was defeated by Democrat Tom Wolf.

The controversial billboards have been drawing widespread attention and criticism, prompting the state’s Department of Transportation to respond.

“Generally, advertising content is protected by the First Amendment under the US Constitution. Therefore, if the advertising message is legal per State or Federal laws and regulation, recourse is not warranted,” the agency said in a statement.

“While we understand the message on the Interstate 83 billboard may be unpleasant to some, it is our understanding that the message is legal.”

According to Fox News, Wagner cited several reasons for putting up the billboards.

“The pull out rushed through by President Biden had made us the laughing stock of the world,” he wrote in an email to the network. “The Taliban are openly stating that they ran the United States out of Afghanistan – they are now very emboldened.”

Wagner also went on to advocate for the permanent presence of the U.S. military within Afghanistan, citing the dissolution of a democratic government as reason enough to stay.

“Freedoms young people have experienced since we landed in their country will be taken away now that the Taliban is in control,” Wagner added.

The billboards will remain up for the next two months.

