https://redstate.com/bonchie/2021/09/15/mark-milley-finally-gives-his-denial-but-ends-up-telling-on-himself-n443461
About The Author
Related Posts
The Clock Is Running out for Time’s Up as Major Hollywood Stars Quit the Feminist Organization
September 6, 2021
AOC Causes Cringe Meters to Explode With Response to ‘Tax the Rich’ Dress Criticism
September 14, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy