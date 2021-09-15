https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/matt-braynard-dont-wear-maga-trump-clothing-to-january-18th-rally-for-dc-prisoners/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Matt Braynard, the organizer behind the rally and a former Trump campaign staffer, asked attendees in a tweet on Tuesday not to display any symbols that are supportive of President Trump or Biden, contending the demonstration is “100% about JusticeforJ6 and not the election or any candidate.”

“We request that anybody attending our events not wear any clothing or have signs supportive of either President Trump or Biden. Anyone not honoring this request will be assumed to be an infiltrator and we will take your picture, find out who you are, and make you famous,” he added.

Continue reading…

DHS expects 700 Patriots to attend Saturday Rally

WASHINGTON — The Department of Homeland Security is estimating roughly 700 people will attend the “Justice for J6” rally in Washington, D.C., on Saturday and has taken steps to make sure law enforcement is better prepared than it was prior to Jan. 6, said Melissa Smislova, deputy undersecretary for intelligence enterprise readiness.

Smislova said the department has been monitoring publicly available information on protesters, permit applications for large gatherings and hotel reservations to assess how many protesters are expected to attend.

Smislova said DHS has also learned via social media that similar protests are planned in other cities across the country.

This event is 100% about #JusticeforJ6 and not the election or any candidate. — Matt Braynard (@MattBraynard) September 14, 2021