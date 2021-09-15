https://www.dailywire.com/news/mayor-tells-school-board-resign-or-be-charged-with-child-porn-over-assignment-parents-erupt-in-applause

An Ohio mayor on Monday confronted a school board over sexual and inappropriate writing prompts students were given in class, informing board members they can either resign or face potential charges of child pornography.

Mayor Craig Shubert received wild applause from parents when he told board members he spoke to a judge who said the “642 Things to Write About” assignment amounted to the distribution of “essentially what is child pornography.”

“It has come to my attention that your educators are distributing essentially what is child pornography in the classroom,” Mayor Shubert said to the board. “I’ve spoken to a judge this evening and she’s already confirmed that. So I’m going to give you a simple choice: either choose to resign from this board of education or you will be charged.”

The writing prompts including sexual content like, “write a sex scene you wouldn’t show your mom,” and “rewrite the sex scene from above into one that you’d let your mom read.” It is not clear whether the assignment rises to the level of a crime, though Shubert relayed that a judge believed it did.

After Shubert’s stern message, parents attending the school board meeting cheered loudly.

Monica Havens, a former teacher and the mother of a high school senior who received the assignment, shared some of the prompts at the meeting, Cleveland.com reported:

“Choose how you will die.

Write a scene that begins: ‘It was the first time I killed a man.’

Describe your favorite part of a man’s body using only verbs.

You have a dream that you’ve murdered someone. Who is it, how and why did the murder happen, and what happens afterward?

You are a serial killer. What TV shows are on your DVR list? Why?

The kill fee.

Write a sex scene you wouldn’t show your mom.

Rewrite the sex scene from above into one that you’d let your mom read.

You have just been caught in bed by a jealous spouse. How will you talk your way out of this?

Write a sermon for a beloved preacher who has been caught in a sex scandal.

Describe a time when you wanted to orgasm but couldn’t.

Ten euphemisms for sex.

You are a brand-new suicide-hotline counselor. Describe how you feel during the course of your first call.

Write a letter from the point of view of a drug addict.

Drink a beer. Write about the taste.

Write an X-rated Disney scenario.

A roomful of people who want to sleep together.

The first time you had sex.”

“I can’t even wrap my brain around a teacher, I don’t care if it’s for college credit, these are minors,” the mother said.

A local police officer, Erik Dirker, said cameras should be installed at Hudson High School to monitor teachers, as law enforcement is required.

“Police officers wear body cameras to monitor their behavior, and they have brief interactions with the public. You guys have our kids all day and we don’t know what’s going on in the classrooms,” the officer said at the meeting, Cleveland.com reported. “I demand that there be cameras in classrooms as a matter of public record that we can pull and view what is being taught to our kids and what is being said to our kids.”

“There are times we need to take a step back, reflect and get better,” Hudson High School Principal Brian Wilch said at the meeting.

“We did not exercise our due diligence when we reviewed this resource and we overlooked several prompts that were not appropriate. We felt terrible—you can’t unsee [the writing prompts],” admitted Wilch.

