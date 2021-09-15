https://mediarightnews.com/gen-michael-flynn-calls-for-mark-milley-to-resign-in-disgrace-over-phone-calls-with-chinese-general/

In an interview today with Newsmax, Gen. Michael Flynn called for Mark Milley to resign “in disgrace” over phone calls with Chinese general Li Zuocheng.

“It’s illegal, it’s immoral, and it’s unethical, and Mark Milley should be immediately, immediately told to drop his stars and he should be resigning in disgrace if not fired publicly,” Flynn told Newsmax host Eric Bolling.

Flynn continued, “Mark Milley is doing such incredible… grave damage to the institute of the military by continuing to stay in the office of chairman of the joint chiefs.”

In regards to Afghanistan, Flynn added, “For him to stand up there and say that they didn’t know, that’s an excuse. You don’t make excuses at this level of our armed forces.”

Prior to the interview, news broke that a spokesman for Milley defended the calls in a statement, essentially confirming that they took place as they were originally alleged in books scheduled to be released soon.

The spokesman argued in his statement, “These conversations remain vital to improving mutual understanding of U.S. national security interests, reducing tensions, providing clarity and avoiding unintended consequences or conflict.”

They added, “His calls with the Chinese and others in October and January were in keeping with these duties and responsibilities conveying reassurance in order to maintain strategic stability.”

According to the spokesman, all calls from Milley to his counterparts are “staffed, coordinated and communicated with the Department of Defense and the interagency.”

Earlier today, however, former acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller, who led the Pentagon from the period after the 2020 election through Inauguration Day, said that he “did not and would not ever authorize” Milley to have “secret” calls with his Chinese counterpart, describing the allegations as a “disgraceful and unprecedented act of insubordination,” and he also called on Milley to resign “immediately.”

“The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff is the highest-ranking military officer whose sole role is providing military-specific advice to the president, and by law is prohibited from exercising executive authority to command forces. The chain of command runs from the President to the Secretary of Defense, not through the Chairman,” Miller insisted.

