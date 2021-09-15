https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/15/morally-superior-blue-checked-prog-editor-found-the-best-most-hilarious-way-to-criticize-disabled-gop-rep-madison-cawthorn/

Since being elected to U.S. Congress from North Carolina, GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s congressional career has been … interesting. He’s done some things that suggest he’s more interested in being talked about than in his actual congressional responsibilities. OK.

Basically, there are some legitimate reasons to criticize him. His handwriting is not one of them.

But that’s what über-prog editor John Aravosis decided to focus on yesterday:

We’ve posted a screenshot of Aravosis’ tweet, because he’s since deleted it. But let’s be clear: he didn’t delete it because he felt bad. He just got tired of people — from across the political spectrum — pointing out how petty and stupid he looked.

My handwriting sucks and is probably close to as bad as his. I went to public school, then got my undergrad, now am almost done with my masters. I’ve also been published a couple times for my work. He’s awful. Your take here is awful too. — Carmen ⭕️ (@OurHonor1870) September 14, 2021

is this it, chief? out of everything to rip on madison cawthorn on, you choose his handwriting, you massive dork? https://t.co/C7QPoSPkfs — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) September 14, 2021

If Aravosis were truly sorry, these tweets definitely wouldn’t still be on his timeline:

My handwriting sucks, but you’d never take it for a 6 y.o.’s — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) September 14, 2021

My handwriting sucks. It doesn’t hold a candle to how bad his is. He was home schooled. — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) September 14, 2021

And his isn’t just bad — mine is bad — it looks like the mind of child. Including the substance behind it. — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) September 14, 2021

One could quite convincingly make the same argument about John Aravosis.

Buddy he’s disabled — yikes✨ (@jannaelizzabeth) September 15, 2021

The #ableist asshole @aravosis spreads ignorant stereotypes against homeschoolers and mocks the disabled for their injuries, “any questions?” Madison may be garbage, but this is still abhorrent hypocrisy. — Xaq Fixx (@XaqFixx) September 14, 2021

Haha let’s make fun of disabled people for conditions associated with their disability. — Xaq Fixx (@XaqFixx) September 14, 2021

Hey, it isn’t cool to make fun of someone’s handwriting. I have a disability and my handwriting looks terrible in most people’s eyes. Don’t go low. — j hi (@jenhine34367209) September 14, 2021

Doesn’t he have motor control issues from brain damage? This feels really uncool to make fun of, even if you don’t like his politics or him as a person. — Josiah (@__________siah_) September 14, 2021

Just a note here is that his disability and use of a manual wheel chair ( grip and push ) can affect hand dexterity significantly. I’ve worked with two manual chair users who have poor handwriting for this reason alone. Trash his actions not his disability. — Yancey Arrington (@YanceyRay) September 15, 2021

he also suffered a spinal cord injury — 🍑 Peaches & Treason (@NewYearsDani) September 14, 2021

I think it is kind of crappy to mock someone who is disabled and that is why his handwriting is garbage… — aka … (@woundedbear) September 14, 2021

Cawthorn is a flaming a*hole, but your take on handwriting is wrong. There are numerous disabilities, visible or not, that can make producing legible handwriting not something that can just be “honed”. F off. — KK (@kk718) September 14, 2021

He is disabled. Find something else to dunk on. There’s plenty. — yikes✨ (@jannaelizzabeth) September 15, 2021

Can’t dog someone for this, especially being disabled. I’ll judge his views though. — John Kemerer (@Jkemerer_12) September 14, 2021

Maybe Aravosis should try that. Otherwise we have no choice but to conclude that he’s morally deficient.

