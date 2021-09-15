https://www.oann.com/n-korea-fired-possible-ballistic-missile-amid-deadlocked-nuclear-talks/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=n-korea-fired-possible-ballistic-missile-amid-deadlocked-nuclear-talks



September 15, 2021

By Hyonhee Shin and Josh Smith

SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea fired a pair of ballistic missiles off its east coast on Wednesday, South Korea’s military said, ratcheting up regional tensions just days after testing a cruise missile https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/nkorea-test-fires-long-range-cruise-missile-kcna-2021-09-12 with possible nuclear capabilities.

Pyongyang has been steadily developing its weapons programme amid a standoff over talks aimed at dismantling its nuclear and ballistic missile arsenals in return for U.S. sanctions relief.

The negotiations, initiated between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 2018, have stalled since 2019.

“North Korea fired two unidentified ballistic missiles from its central inland region toward the east coast, and intelligence authorities of South Korea and the United States are conducting detailed analysis for further information,” South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a statement.

South Korea’s military has raised its level of surveillance, and is maintaining a full readiness posture in close cooperation with the United States, the JCS added.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga called the missile launch “outrageous”, and strongly condemned the action as a threat to peace and security of the region.

Japan’s Coast Guard said the missiles landed outside its exclusive economic zone.

Both Suga and South Korean President Moon Jae-in would convene sessions of their national security councils to discuss the launches, according to their offices.

FLURRY OF DIPLOMACY

The ballistic missile tests are North Korea’s first since March https://tmsnrt.rs/2PFT4eW this year and a further breach of U.N. sanctions.

“Despite its self-imposed pandemic lockdown, North Korea continues to prioritise military modernisation,” said Leif-Eric Easley, international studies professor at Ewha Womans University in Seoul.

The latest launch came as foreign ministers of South Korea and China held talks in Seoul amid concerns over North Korea’s recent cruise missile test and the stalled denuclearisation negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington.

North Korea said it successfully tested a new long-range cruise missile last weekend, calling it “a strategic weapon of great significance.” Analysts say that weapon could be the country’s first cruise missile with a nuclear capability.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, when asked about the earlier cruise missile tests, said all parties should work to promote peace and stability on the Korean peninsula.

“Not only North Korea but other countries are carrying out military activity,” he told reporters. “All of us should make efforts in a way that helps resume dialogue.”

In a meeting with Wang on Wednesday, Moon asked for China’s support to restart dialogue, saying North Korea has not been responding to offers from South Korea and the United States for talks or engagement such as humanitarian aid, Moon’s spokesperson said.

The nuclear envoys of South Korea, Japan, and the United States were meeting in Tokyo this week as well.

U.S. envoy for North Korea, Sung Kim, said on Tuesday the United States has no hostile intent towards Pyongyang and hopes it responds positively to offers for talks on its weapons programmes.

Kim was due to meet with his Japanese counterpart for a bilateral meeting on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; additional reporting by Ritsuko Ando in Tokyo; editing by Lincoln Feast)

