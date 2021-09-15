https://www.theepochtimes.com/interview-with-the-antichrist-epoch-cinemas_3966978.html/?utm_source=partner&utm_campaign=TheLibertyDaily

Synopsis: AFTER THE RAPTURE, also known as the end of the world, Alex Carter interviews the Antichrist in the final year of the Great Tribulation (the year prior to Jesus’ anticipated return) before a live audience of 2 billion.

“Maybe the most important movie you’ll see in your lifetime…” – IMDB reviewer

In the film, the Antichrist is peppered with stark questions including instant death squads, media domination, John MacArthur, the ACLU, Netflix, the Democrats, Mike Pence, mass shootings, 911, Saudi Arabia, and even Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

THIS IS A MUST-SEE FILM. Over 20,000 shared the recent Facebook post with over 3,000 comments on the movie! The movie is that ELECTRIFYING. This film received an IMDB rating of 8.8 with it’s incredible twists and stunning ending. It also got 3,000 reviews on its Facebook page before being permanently banned! It previewed in 79 countries across the world with stellar reviews.

Freedom of speech is closing fast in America in these last days. The antichrist spirit is everywhere if you haven’t noticed.

Filmmakers have been supported in their previous films by Campus Crusade for Christ (Cru), Calvary Chapel, Pastor Greg Laurie, NACC, Baptist Press, Christian Cinema, NRB, Kay Arthur, The Fish Radio, Rebecca St. James, David Reagan, Christ in Prophecy, Lamb & Lion Ministries, et al.

The trailer (Click “CC” for English subtitles):

LIVE REACTION – FISH RADIO Film Premiere:

LIVE REACTION – Hawaii Premiere:

Epoch Cinema has officially launched! Featuring hit movie, ‘Interview with the Antichrist’ available to rent now. Your donation will help get the film into more theaters next year.

