Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s replacement, Kathy Hochul, is making her mark by using the Delta variant to impose a mask mandate on all staffers, visitors, and kids age 2 and up in all state-licensed daycare centers and after-school programs.

To help slow the spread of the #DeltaVariant and reopen our economy safely, I’m announcing a series of universal mask measures. Thread ⬇ — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) September 15, 2021

Face coverings for kids age 2+, all staff & visitors, are now required at @NYSOCFS-licensed/registered child care centers, home-based group family & family child care programs, after-school child care programs, and enrolled legally exempt group programs during operational hours. — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) September 15, 2021

Two-year-olds.

These universal mask requirements apply to anyone medically able to tolerate wearing a mask, regardless of vaccination status. — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) September 15, 2021

With Delta on the rise, requiring masks is a key part of slowing the spread, reopening our economy safely, and protecting vulnerable New Yorkers. This new mask requirement ensures that children in our child care facilities receive the same protection as children in our schools. — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) September 15, 2021

The same protection as children in our schools? Such as having the COVID-Busters cleaning and disinfecting the classrooms in New York City schools? Is this based on the same science?

So disappointed to see that New York State is joining the small satanical cult of masking 2yr olds in daycare for sometimes 8+hrs per day. One of just a handful of states doing this in the US – and completely against the guidance of nearly all other health agencies in the world. — Ellen Figs (@EllenFigs) September 15, 2021

I cannot stress heavily enough how anti-science this is We are the only country in the world that masks kids this young. It is a proven ineffective mitigation on children this young. https://t.co/PWbRWXOkqP — PoliMath (@politicalmath) September 15, 2021

I was hoping that @GovKathyHochul would be better than her predecessor. Now my children in daycare who have not needed to wear masks the entire pandemic will need to now. I’m sure their soaking wet cloth mask will protect them! Very disappointing “leadership”. — Mark Rizzolo (@MarkRizzolo) September 15, 2021

I am so happy to see all of the parents on this thread who are the real ones. I see you, you’re not insane. Days like today make my blood boil, but seeing these replies gives me hope. See you in court, “Governor”. I’ll remind you, you weren’t elected. — Brad (@bradfrombuffalo) September 15, 2021

Nowhere else in the world are masks recommended for children 2+. — Aaron Astor (@AstorAaron) September 15, 2021

Pediatrician here. You’re moving backwards. — SacMD (@AnnJuodakis) September 15, 2021

This is enraging. There is no evidence that this is effective. Nowhere in Europe are they mandating masks for kids anywhere near this young, and they have not seen outbreaks from schools/childcare. Safety theater—and the smallest children will bear the cost. — Kailin Husayko (@KailinHusayko) September 15, 2021

children need to see maskless faces to be able to grow at a normal developmental rate, learn social skills + how to interact with others. covid has already done so much damage to children’s development, don’t make it worse, don’t be ridiculous. enough. — Tiffany (@tifftess) September 15, 2021

Don’t worry about toddlers’ development, though; the American Academy of Pediatrics says there are no studies supporting the concern that masking impedes children’s language development. Two-year-olds don’t need to see faces.

Hell is going to be lit 🔥 — lora corrado (@LoraCorrado) September 15, 2021

So disappointed to hear this 😔 — Bean Bean (@beanybablo) September 15, 2021

Insane. Just insane. I am left speechless at this level of ludicrous authoritarian intervention. — Neil McDougall (@NeilMcDougall1) September 15, 2021

You are moving backwards. — Eamonn Scollan (@Scollan86) September 15, 2021

Hi, wave from England where we have no mask mandate and cases falling. We’ve also never masked 2-year olds which is despicable. pic.twitter.com/sxSdpAtNhI — Paul R 👽 (@therockett) September 15, 2021

They’re two, Kath. Two. What are you doing. — Joe (@PBRnSabres2) September 15, 2021

Unnecessary. Inconsistent. — Sebastien Meunier (@sbmeunier) September 15, 2021

Absolutely batshit. — Phaedrus (@Phaedru40025108) September 15, 2021

What the hell! Masks on 2 year olds are nonsense and completely out of line with every single European country and basic common sense and human dignity. — Kidsneedschoollikefishneedwater (@Kidsneedschool1) September 15, 2021

Utterly insane. There’s no reasonable logic why this should even be considered. Simply pandemic theatre that the European nations would consider child abuse. — Stephen Betley (@rouleur66) September 15, 2021

This is wrong. Why are toddlers being masked? No daycare has required this in over a year. — KEG (@alyak2792) September 15, 2021

I feel desperately sad for the children of New York State. You’ll regret these actions. — London_Rob (@LondonRob81) September 15, 2021

She won’t though … the rest of us will, certainly.

