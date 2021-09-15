https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/15/new-york-gov-kathy-hochul-announces-mask-mandates-for-kids-age-2-and-up-in-all-state-licensed-child-care-centers/

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s replacement, Kathy Hochul, is making her mark by using the Delta variant to impose a mask mandate on all staffers, visitors, and kids age 2 and up in all state-licensed daycare centers and after-school programs.

Two-year-olds.

The same protection as children in our schools? Such as having the COVID-Busters cleaning and disinfecting the classrooms in New York City schools? Is this based on the same science?

Don’t worry about toddlers’ development, though; the American Academy of Pediatrics says there are no studies supporting the concern that masking impedes children’s language development. Two-year-olds don’t need to see faces.

She won’t though … the rest of us will, certainly.

