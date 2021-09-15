https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/newsom-wins-conservative-orange-county-52-6-47-4-rigged-recall/

California Governor Gavin Newsom survived the rigged recall election on Tuesday.

Of course he did.

There was plenty of opportunity for rampant fraud because there is no chain of custody with ballot harvesting, mail-in ballots, ballot drop boxes and printing ballots from home.

351,000 “Yes” votes disappeared from totals in the recall election live on CNN.

No serious person even considers this an election.

More than 30% of the people who signed the petition to recall Newsom were Independents and Democrats, but he won the recall in a ‘landslide.’

Even more ridiculous, Gavin Newsom ‘won’ conservative Orange County: 52.6% (464,164) voted “No” to 47.4% (418,362) voted yes, KTLA 5 reported.

Recall, Orange County turned blue in 2018 after the Democrats stole at least four congressional seats with ballot harvesting.

Republicans were able to flip two congressional seats in OC in 2020.

Republican Michelle Steel defeated Democrat incumbent Harley Rouda in Orange County’s 48th district.

Republican Young Kim defeated crooked Democrat incumbent Gil Cisneros in California’s district 39.

But Newsom is super popular in Orange County and won by a landslide.

