Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich is trying to bring more Americans together, specifically around policy issues and standpoints that resonate with vast swaths of the American Electorate.

“We set out in 2017 to find out, are there issues and topics where you could bring the American people together in such large numbers that you would break out of the kind of trench warfare we’ve been in since 2000?” Gingrich said while appearing on the John Solomon Reports podcast.

“We were very pleasantly surprised to discover that really [there were] 16 issues that have 85% approval or more,” Gingrich said. “And at that number, you can talk about an American majority, not a conservative, not a Republican, but literally the American people with only a small left-wing fringe “ as the exception.

On the issue of defunding the police, Gingrich found that the American people overwhelmingly support the police, and that support has only increased over the last year.

Gingrich also went on to lay out how Republicans can discuss certain issues in a winning manner, specifically on the topic of the economy.

“We discovered, partly with Larry Kudlow’s help, he came up with the term free-market capitalism. And we then developed as a counterpoint, big government socialism. And it turned out…you need all six words, capitalism versus socialism. Capitalism wins, but not by a decisive margin. But if it’s free-market capitalism versus big government socialism, it’s a 59 to 16 issue,” said the former House Speaker.

He went on to say that if Republicans frame the issue of the $3.5 trillion spending bill as “big government socialism,” rather than just a tax hike for the rich, the support among voters rises significantly.

“Republicans have an opportunity to rebrand the Democrats as Big Government Socialists,” Gingrich said in an essay on his website.

“The Big Government Socialist brand will isolate the Washington Democrats from their own moderates and from the rest of the country,” he went on to say.

Besides the economy and defunding the police, Gingrich and his fellow pollsters also found that 91% of Americans support Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assertion that people shouldn’t be “judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”

Gingrich told Just the News that he will be meeting with House leadership next week to discuss a game plan on how to best implement some of these winning policy issues into their campaigns.

