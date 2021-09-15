https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/61430790bbafd42ff58b60ea
Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic 18 months ago, the schools of millions of children worldwide remain almost totally closed, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has said, urging i…
Idaho has allowed its hospitals to establish crisis standards of care, which means doctors can triage patients dependent on bed space availability….
Yom Kippur is the Jewish holiday of remembrance and atonement. Poland is marking it by denying property restitution to Holocaust survivors….
Democrats’ hopes of overhauling immigration hinge on Senate referee’s ruling, Democrats, immigration advocates await Senate ruling on party-line overhaul…
An Indonesian court has ruled that President Joko Widodo and six top officials have neglected citizens’ rights to clean air and has ordered them to improve the poor air quality in the capital…