Nicki Minaj caused quite a stir on Twitter this week after urging people to “pray on it” and not let people bully you into getting a vaccine if it is not right for you.

Minaj says that she has now been locked out of her Twitter account.

Apparently @NICKIMINAJ is in Twitter jail. Can we get #FreeNicki trending? pic.twitter.com/zPXiSmkTWp — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) September 15, 2021

Twitter has denied that she is suspended.

Earlier this week, Minaj was attacked by liberals like Joy Reid and Meghan McCain for telling people not be pressured into getting vaccinated — but Tucker Carlson defended her.

The wildly popular rapper shared the clip of Carlson’s defense and caused an uproar once again, as liberals demanded she was siding with “racists.”

Minaj refused to back down and apologize for sharing the clip.

When someone tweeted at her saying, “you know he’s a white nationalist, right?” Minaj fired right back.

Right. I can’t speak to, agree with, even look at someone from a particular political party. Ppl aren’t human any more. If you’re black & a Democrat tells u to shove marbles up ur ass, you simply have to. If another party tells u to look out for that bus, stand there & get hit https://t.co/OhjQZCbmBa — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 15, 2021

“Right. I can’t speak to, agree with, even look at someone from a particular political party. Ppl aren’t human any more. If you’re black & a Democrat tells u to shove marbles up ur ass, you simply have to. If another party tells u to look out for that bus, stand there & get hit,” she tweeted.

Minaj responded to another person claiming the Fox News host is a “racist,” by saying “the black woman lied on me & made ppl attack me. But I can’t quote this man who did the opposite. Okay. F-CK HIM. YASSSSSSSWOOHOOOOOOOOOO happy now? Brain dead”

The black woman lied on me & made ppl attack me. But I can’t quote this man who did the opposite. Okay. FUCK HIM. YASSSSSSSWOOHOOOOOOOOOO happy now? Brain dead https://t.co/kgZuuR19Y9 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 15, 2021

“You know how many US Presidents were white supremacists? Oh please. Just stay on topic. Y’all can’t do that. The topic is: asking questions is OK. but let’s make the topic: Nicki talks to white racists so that you can all sleep better tonight. Dummies,” she continued.

Shortly after defending speaking to Republicans, Minaj took to Instagram claiming that Twitter had locked her out of her account.

Minaj opened by discussing going to China and being told that she was not allowed to speak out against their leaders — and warned that the same is happening here.

WATCH:

