https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/nyt-breaking-john-durham-seeks-spygate-indictment-of-hillary-clinton-lawyer/

Durham expected to indict Clinton Campaign/DNC lawyer Michael Sussman. Rachel Sounds anxious 👇 pic.twitter.com/5fwE5x887J — suzy (@Suzy1776_) September 16, 2021

Rachel Maddow seems a bit anxious about the pending indictment.

L Jean Camp must be getting very nervous at Indiana University…

Camp is the cybersecurity professor who first pushed this fake story on the compliant media. She has gone radio silent of late and refused to honor a subpoena from Durham.

SOURCE — NEW YORK TIMES

WASHINGTON — John H. Durham, the special counsel appointed by the Trump administration to scrutinize the Russia investigation, has told the Justice Department that he will ask a grand jury to indict a prominent cybersecurity lawyer on a charge of making a false statement to the F.B.I., people familiar with the matter said.

Any indictment of the lawyer — Michael Sussmann, a former federal prosecutor and now a partner at the Perkins Coie law firm, and who represented the Democratic National Committee on issues related to Russia’s 2016 hacking of its servers — is likely to attract significant political attention.

Donald J. Trump and his supporters have long accused Democrats and Perkins Coie — whose political law group, a division separate from Mr. Sussmann’s, represented the party and the Hillary Clinton campaign — of seeking to stoke unfair suspicions about Mr. Trump’s purported ties to Russia.

The case against Mr. Sussmann centers on the question of who his client was when he conveyed certain suspicions about Mr. Trump and Russia to the F.B.I. in September 2016. Among other things, investigators have examined whether Mr. Sussmann was secretly working for the Clinton campaign — which he denies.

PENDING INDICTMENT IN SPYGATE

Special Counsel John Durham “will ask a grand jury to indict” former DNC and Clinton campaign lawyer and Perkins Coie partner Michael Sussman for giving false statements to the FBI.

The false statement charges relate to a September 19, 2016 meeting with FBI lawyer James Baker where Sussman pushed the false theory that the Trump Organization was communicating with Alfa Bank.

TechnoFog has his version of the story…

SCOOP: The case against Mr. Sussmann centers on the question of whom his client was when he conveyed certain suspicions about Mr. Trump and Russia to the F.B.I. in September 2016. w/@charlie_savage @nytmike @WRashbaum https://t.co/jJk60Jf4Ti — Adam Goldman (@adamgoldmanNYT) September 15, 2021

Durham on the move and he couldn’t have picked a more deserving target. Fantastic. What’s not so fantastic is that the Biden regime has leaked the information prior to Sussmann being indicted. The sabotage continues. https://t.co/wvylSOY31a pic.twitter.com/KjQ3gYBsN5 — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) September 16, 2021

NEW: Prosecutor John Durham has told a cyber lawyer — who works for the firm that repped Clinton campaign — that he wants to indict him on suspicion of lying about who he repped when he told F.B.I. in ’16 about potential ties b/w Trump and Russia. https://t.co/KiSUIeGuzh — Michael S. Schmidt (@nytmike) September 15, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

