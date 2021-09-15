https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/15/peak-2021-dr-fauci-responds-to-nicki-minajs-tweet-about-her-cousins-friends-swollen-testicles-allegedly-from-a-covid-19-vaccine/

In what could be the most 2021 story of 2021, Dr. Anthony Fauci has now responded to that Nicki Minaj tweet about her cousin’s friend’s swollen testicles allegedly from a COVID-19 vaccine:

ICYMI, here’s the tweet in question which sure sounds a lot like a guy trying to blame a venereal disease on the vaccine:

Anyway, Fauci told CNN’s Jake Tapper that Minaj “should be thinking twice about propagating information that really has no basis”:

The end result of all this, however, is that the cousin’s friend is now famous whether he wants to be or not:

Ugh:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...