In what could be the most 2021 story of 2021, Dr. Anthony Fauci has now responded to that Nicki Minaj tweet about her cousin’s friend’s swollen testicles allegedly from a COVID-19 vaccine:

Dr Fauci slams Nicki Minaj for sharing anecdote about her cousin’s friend who she claimed became impotent after COVID vaccine https://t.co/4MDjnhhlMc — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) September 15, 2021

ICYMI, here’s the tweet in question which sure sounds a lot like a guy trying to blame a venereal disease on the vaccine:

My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Anyway, Fauci told CNN’s Jake Tapper that Minaj “should be thinking twice about propagating information that really has no basis”:

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Nicki Minaj’s false claim that Covid-19 vaccines cause reproductive issues: “She should be thinking twice about propagating information that really has no basis… except a one-off anecdote, and that’s not what science is all about.” pic.twitter.com/YXPZuQMs5s — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) September 14, 2021

The end result of all this, however, is that the cousin’s friend is now famous whether he wants to be or not:

Omfg. My #cousin who has #TheFriend just texted me telling me to call him. *Bites Nails* Ugh! You idiots!!! If he saw this on the news it’s all your fault!!! It was supposed to be a secret 🤐🥴😫. If either of them ask, u ain’t heard it from me. Okay? *stares @ text 😭😂 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

Ugh:

He’s willing to talk for the right price. I’m his manager. Call me, Jimmy 📱 https://t.co/1ZnnUZPPNZ — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 15, 2021

