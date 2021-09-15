https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/pennsylvania-senate-committee-votes-7-4-proceed-investigation-2020-election/

The Pennsylvania Senate Intergovernment Operations Committee met on Wednesday morning to voted to issue subpoenas in the investigation of the 2020 election.

Democrats continue to stand against any audit or investigation of the stolen 2020 presidential election.  And the Democrats then blame Republicans for playing politics.

Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman is a member of the committee. It is not clear at this point what type of investigation will take place. Trump Attorney Jenna Ellis is not impressed.

The Committee voted 7-4 this morning to proceed with the subpoenas.

The subpoenas were reported first at the War Room with Steve Bannon.

Hat tip Kevin Moncla

