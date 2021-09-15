https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/pennsylvania-senate-committee-votes-7-4-proceed-investigation-2020-election/

The Pennsylvania Senate Intergovernment Operations Committee met on Wednesday morning to voted to issue subpoenas in the investigation of the 2020 election.

A Pennsylvania Senate committee is meeting this morning to vote on subpoenas for their 2020 election review. Here’s what they want.https://t.co/AAA5DW80zX pic.twitter.com/FmZYyKVkgl — Andrew Seidman (@AndrewSeidman) September 15, 2021

Democrats continue to stand against any audit or investigation of the stolen 2020 presidential election. And the Democrats then blame Republicans for playing politics.

Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman is a member of the committee. It is not clear at this point what type of investigation will take place. Trump Attorney Jenna Ellis is not impressed.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Gavin Newsom Will Remain Governor in Golden State as Californians Opt for Decline

Hey @JakeCorman, if you’re not even going to look at the ballots, what’s the point of these subpoenas? Pretending you’re actually doing something while stalling Pennsylvania election integrity? That’s par for the course for you. You’re a hack.https://t.co/aDPaybYuBH — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) September 15, 2021

The Committee voted 7-4 this morning to proceed with the subpoenas.

The subpoenas were reported first at the War Room with Steve Bannon.

Hat tip Kevin Moncla

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

