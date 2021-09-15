https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/pennsylvania-subpoenas-bogus-ag-shapiro-no-need-subpoenas-guys-already-access/

On Wednesday morning, a Pennsylvania Senate Committee met and voted to issue subpoenas in the investigation of the 2020 election.



The Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee, chaired by Sen. Cris Dush issued these subpoenas under the showboat leadership of Pennsylvania Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman.

The Gateway Pundit reported that it isn’t clear what type of investigation would take place because they didn’t even subpoena the ballots.

Last month we reported that RINO Jake Corman hijacked the Pennsylvania audit after he fired Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano’s staff and stripped him of his committee.

Trump attorney Jenna Ellis called Jake Corman out this morning for his poor acting.

Hey @JakeCorman, if you’re not even going to look at the ballots, what’s the point of these subpoenas? Pretending you’re actually doing something while stalling Pennsylvania election integrity? That’s par for the course for you. You’re a hack.https://t.co/aDPaybYuBH — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) September 15, 2021

OANN reporter Christina Bobb shared Attorney General Shapiro’s tweet and called the subpoenas “bogus”.

Even the PA AG knows the subpoenas are bogus. https://t.co/um2OpDwM3h — Christina Bobb (@christina_bobb) September 15, 2021

Shapiro: No need for subpoenas, you guys already have access.

CC: @JakeCorman and Senator Dush.

https://dos.pa.gov/VotingElections/Documents/Elections%20Division/requestvoterlists.pdf Bobb: The subpoenas issued today by the PA Senate are a dog and pony show. Jake Corman and Cris Dush want the voters to believe they are investigating fraud. They aren’t. They are running out the clock…on purpose. #AuditPAnow

Bobb: PA Voters want a real audit. What does the PA senate subpoena? Emails. Not the ballots, not the machines, not the poll books. While emails may be helpful, they are not enough. The PA Senate must do better.

PA Voters want a real audit. What does the PA senate subpoena? Emails. Not the ballots, not the machines, not the poll books. While emails may be helpful, they are not enough. The PA Senate must do better. — Christina Bobb (@christina_bobb) September 15, 2021

Senator Doug Mastriano also shared a statement on this vote, saying that these subpoenas “do not go nearly far enough to begin a full forensic audit”.

My thoughts on today’s Intergovernmental Operations Committee vote. pic.twitter.com/zbImo8GuNj — Senator Doug Mastriano (@SenMastriano) September 15, 2021

Corman’s audit is only a distraction from the truth.

