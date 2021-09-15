https://hannity.com/media-room/permanent-pandemic-aoc-to-introduce-bill-to-extend-covid-unemployment-benefits/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=permanent-pandemic-aoc-to-introduce-bill-to-extend-covid-unemployment-benefits

AOC ERUPTS: Ocasio-Cortez Backs Boycott of NY POST Over 9/11 Front Page

posted by Hannity Staff – 4.17.19

Embattled Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez escalated her war-of-words with the NY Post this week; supporting a national boycott against her hometown paper after they posted a fierce response to Rep. Ilhan Omar’s 9/11 remarks.

“While President Trump repeatedly attacks the New York Times and other purveyors of ‘fake news,’ New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is targeting her own media foe: the New York Post,” reports Yahoo News.

“In a Sunday interview with the Yahoo News podcast ‘Skullduggery,’ the freshman New York congresswoman explained why she is endorsing a boycott of the paper organized by local Yemeni-American bodega owners, calling the Post’s attack on her friend Rep. Ilhan Omar ‘beyond the pale,’” adds the author.

Ocasio-Cortez backs boycott of New York Post over cover attacking Ilhan Omar https://t.co/sDxvZlg5v2 pic.twitter.com/ASv5alKKhL — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) April 17, 2019

