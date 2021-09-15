https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/15/pitch-perfect-video-shows-masked-help-also-played-a-big-role-in-aocs-dramatic-tax-the-rich-exit-from-met-gala/

By now everybody knows about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her “Tax the Rich” dress at the Met Gala which spoke volumes (just not in the way she thinks). First of all, AOC was at the Gala with her boyfriend, who is heir to the Seagram’s fortune and was later disgusted by the lack of respect for her having “punctured the 4th wall of excess and spectacle” at the event. AOC of course attempted some damage control but there’s just no getting around visuals like this:

LMAO! That speaks unintentional volumes.

The servants carrying her dress. Pitch perfect. https://t.co/gecZqlSBa6 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 15, 2021

Step aside, Eva Peron!

That awkward moment….when you are trying to roast the rich while your minions are carrying the hem of your ball gown….. — River Walking Russ (@wiggins_russ) September 15, 2021

“In appreciation for your service I will fight to ensure your hotdogs are 8 cents cheaper by next Labor Day.” — Abe Froman (@sausageking_af) September 15, 2021

The chick that literally has servants carrying her dress for her wants you to know she’s deeply concerned about the rich not paying their fair share. My word at the disconnect here. https://t.co/4T8bkxQa4l — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 15, 2021

Tax the rich so that our masked servants will have more energy to carry our trains. https://t.co/9RjXhMPbaq — Patrick Deneen (@PatrickDeneen) September 15, 2021

I think you stop being working class once you have someone carry your dress so it doesn’t touch the street as you stroll down a red carpet to a luxury car but — RegrettableDecisions (@RegrettableDec1) September 14, 2021

The other rich people at this event do not feel even slightly threatened by the message on her dress It is just as empty when she says it as it is when they say it, they know it and she knows it — Godot (@GodotIsW8ing4U) September 15, 2021

It’s a game and they’re all in it together.

Oh my.

