https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/15/pitch-perfect-video-shows-masked-help-also-played-a-big-role-in-aocs-dramatic-tax-the-rich-exit-from-met-gala/

By now everybody knows about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her “Tax the Rich” dress at the Met Gala which spoke volumes (just not in the way she thinks). First of all, AOC was at the Gala with her boyfriend, who is heir to the Seagram’s fortune and was later disgusted by the lack of respect for her having “punctured the 4th wall of excess and spectacle” at the event. AOC of course attempted some damage control but there’s just no getting around visuals like this:

LMAO! That speaks unintentional volumes.

Step aside, Eva Peron!

It’s a game and they’re all in it together.

Oh my.

***

Related:

Megan McArdle calls out AOC for wearing a “‘tax the rich’ dress *to a tax shelter*”

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...