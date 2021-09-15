https://thelibertydaily.com/political-mask-theater-caught-live-on-camera/

A resurfaced video from French television over the summer demonstrates just how fake the political push for masking really is. In it, a live broadcast starts earlier than expected, prompting a mad dash for politicians to don their face diapers and line up, just as they want the people to be. A compliant population is easier to rule, after all.

Here’s the video from Charlie Kirk’s Instagram:

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen masking staged for effect and it won’t be the last. It would be comical if it weren’t so sad to see politicians acting normally when they don’t think the cameras are rolling, only to rush to get their signs of obedience on their faces to act as good examples for the masses they’re attempting to subjugate.

Face masks do not work. They have never worked against the coronavirus as scientists and doctors have been saying for years. They’re just symbols for a people to be willfully oppressed by those who want to rule over us. It’s all theater.

Photo by Izzy Park on Unsplash.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

