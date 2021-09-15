http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/8_D5rnvJKg0/

The latest poll from Redfield & Wilton Strategies shows that Wisconsin’s Democrat incumbent, Gov. Tony Evers, is tied in a hypothetical poll with Republican candidate and former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch.

The poll found, in the hypothetical scenario of Evers facing Kleefisch, the two are currently in a tie, both with 41 percent of the vote, a little more than a year out from the election. Only 12 percent of the respondents said “they don’t know how they would vote” in the election.

The hypothetical poll shows Evers, who has already announced his reelection bid, could face a tough battle against the former lieutenant governor.

The hypothetical poll was a little more in the governor’s favor; 43 percent said they would vote for the governor, while only 36 percent said they would vote for the small business owner, Johnathan Wichmann, a Republican. There was also 12 percent of the respondents who said they were unsure.

The poll also found that Evers’s approval ratings are below the 50 percent mark. Only 45 percent of the respondents said they approve of the governor, and 38 percent said they disapprove.

2022 #WIGov General Election Poll: Tony Evers (D-Inc) 41%

Rebecca Kleefisch (R) 41%

.

Tony Evers (D-Inc) 43% (+7)

Johnathan Wichmann (R) 36%@RedfieldWilton ~ 730 LV ~ 8/20-8/24https://t.co/uzP7aCh0N6 — PollTracker (@PollTrackerUSA) September 15, 2021

The poll asked the respondents who they would vote for in the hypothetical scenarios of the 2022 gubernatorial election for Wisconsin’s governor. The respondents were given the hypothetical Republican nominee and Democratic nominee and an “other” option.

The hypothetical poll from Redfield & Wilton Strategies on the gubernatorial race asked 730 people between August 20 and 24. The margin of error for the poll is 3.63 percent.

Kleefisch, who recently appeared on Breitbart News Saturday, said that a “fighter’ would defeat the radical left, tagging Evers as part of the radicals.

She said Evers “shut down the whole economy” in the state during the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.”

Then she added, “When tens of thousands of Wisconsinites inevitably lost their jobs because he shut their companies down, he couldn’t even be bothered to pick up the phone at the Department of Workforce Development when people wanted to get unemployment insurance.”

Follow Jacob Bliss on Twitter @jacobmbliss.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

