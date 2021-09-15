https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/prominent-south-carolina-murdaugh-surrenders-authorities-alleged-murder-hire?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The prominent South Carolina who allegedly attempted to stage his own suicide so his son could collect a $10 million life insurance policy reportedly surrendered Thursday to authorities.

The attorney, Alex Murdaugh, arrived at the Hampton County Law Enforcement Center at about 11:30 a.m. local time, ahead of a bond hearing set for 4 p.m., according to NBC News.

Hours earlier, a judge had set bail at $55,000 for the man suspected of attempting to fatally shoot Murdaugh in the alleged suicide-for-hire plot.

Murdaugh was shot in the head on Sept. 4, three months after the unsolved slayings of his wife and adult son. He received only a superficial wound. Murdaugh’s attorney said his client was depressed and enlisted a man to kill him, believing his life insurance had a suicide clause, NBC News also reports.

