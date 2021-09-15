https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/psaki-biden-complete-confidence-man-honor-milley/

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said at Wednesday’s press briefing that Joe Biden has “complete confidence” in Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley in the wake of Milley confirming he worked to undermine President Trump’s authority in the last months of his presidency. Psaki said Biden’s experience with Milley is that he is a “man of honor”.

“The president knows General Milley. He has been Chairman of the Joint Chiefs for almost eight months of his presidency. They’ve worked side by side through a range of international events and the president has complete confidence in his leadership, his patriotism and his fidelity to our Constitution.”

Psaki trashed President Trump, not by name, to provide “key context” for Milley’s actions.

“The outgoing president of the Untied States during this period of time fomented unrest leading to an insurrection and an attack on our nation’s capitol on January 6, which we’ve all, you all have covered extensively, of course. One of the darkest days in our nation’s history. TRENDING: BREAKING: Gavin Newsom Will Remain Governor in Golden State as Californians Opt for Decline “Beyond reports in this book, there’s been widespread reporting and commentary from members of his own cabinet, the former president’s cabinet, I should say, including high ranking national security officials, questioning the former president’s stability, his behavior and his suitability to oversee the national security of the United States. So those are important questions that need to be discussed as well.”

VIDEO:

Press secretary Jen Psaki comments on a new book detailing U.S. General Mark Milley’s role in the final days of Trump’s presidency pic.twitter.com/wrwLj2b6b8 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 15, 2021

Psaki answered a follow-up question and again defended Milley’s actions as well as reiterating Biden’s support for Milley, saying Biden’s experience with Milley is that “he is a man of honor, he is a man who’s, uh, the President’s confident in his leadership, his patriotism, his fidelity to the Constitution.”

Jen Psaki believes General Milley was acting in favor of the United States by holding secrets meetings with China. pic.twitter.com/73YMvmJRzI — MRCTV (@mrctv) September 15, 2021

