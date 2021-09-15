https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/15/rand-paul-it-is-clear-general-milley-is-no-longer-fit-to-serve-as-chairman-of-the-joint-chiefs-of-staff-and-should-be-removed-immediately/

Sen. Rand Paul is calling for Gen. Mark Milley to be court martialed if the story in the new Bob Woodward book is true:

And he’s also said that President Biden should remove Milley immediately as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff over “his inept handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan”:

Over to you, Mr. President:

And this should even be controversial:

The latest is that Milley possibly leaked this himself:

And it will be quite interesting to see what happens the next time Milley testifies in Congress:

***

