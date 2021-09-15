https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/15/rand-paul-it-is-clear-general-milley-is-no-longer-fit-to-serve-as-chairman-of-the-joint-chiefs-of-staff-and-should-be-removed-immediately/

Sen. Rand Paul is calling for Gen. Mark Milley to be court martialed if the story in the new Bob Woodward book is true:

I don’t care what you think of President Trump, the Chairman of the JCOS working to subvert the military chain of command and collude with China is exactly what we do not accept from military leaders in our country. He should be court martialed if true. https://t.co/cqWo2rXLEC — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 15, 2021

And he’s also said that President Biden should remove Milley immediately as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff over “his inept handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan”:

Couple that with his inept handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan, and it is clear General Milley is no longer fit to serve as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and should be removed immediately. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 15, 2021

Over to you, Mr. President:

Let’s goooooo! This is what leadership looks like — e-beth (@ebeth360) September 15, 2021

And this should even be controversial:

Not only should Milley be court-martialed and fired if he doesn’t resign in disgrace, calling for that shouldn’t even be considered controversial. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) September 15, 2021

The latest is that Milley possibly leaked this himself:

An update: the level of anger at Gen. Milley on Capitol Hill is immeasurable. There is a strong belief he leaked this story himself. Veterans on Capitol Hill are discussing next actions. The agreed opinion is he must go, but that media sycophants will attempt to protect him. — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) September 14, 2021

And it will be quite interesting to see what happens the next time Milley testifies in Congress:

Milley must answer for this on the record in a hearing – in addition to answering for Afghanistan. https://t.co/0Wzcvo0cIl — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) September 14, 2021

