Last month, Los Angeles Times opinion columnist Jean Guerrero claimed she had faced a “tidal wave of right-wing hysteria” for using the term “Latinxs” in a tweet. Plenty of liberals stepped forward, though, and called her out: they were neither right-wing nor hysterical, they just didn’t like their culture being tampered with. “Everyone I know who’s from Mexicx loves being called that,” tweeted one person in reply.

Now it’s Hispanic Heritage Month, but Sesame Street has decided to make it Latinx Heritage Month, which is odd, because celebrating Hispanic heritage would involve using the word “Latino.”

Latinx Heritage Month is here and we look forward to celebrating all month long! Together, let’s take time to recognize and appreciate the Latinx culture and community that makes our neighborhoods so great. Happy #LatinxHeritageMonth! pic.twitter.com/F0yshTyJm7 — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) September 15, 2021

Are you kidding me?? Latinx?? Seriously Sesame Street?? 🤦‍♂️ — Hunter Edwards (@HunterJEdwards) September 15, 2021

Stop trying to make Latinx happen. Nobody wants it. Nobody. — frobnosticus (@frobnosticus) September 15, 2021

Latinx is wrong. It’s attempting to Anglicize the Spanish language by removing the genders so Americans can think they’re “fixing” the language to be more inclusive. If it’s not your language you have no right dictating how it should be spoken. — 🍃🍃🍃Nithard🍃🍃🍃 (@Tholadar) September 15, 2021

If you were serious about recognizing and celebrating our culture you would stop using made-up term Latinx. News flash. We don’t like, relate to, or use that term! Many of us find this term very disrespectful. — RedRoses (@Barbara89164226) September 15, 2021

Respect the culture by respecting the word used BY the people themselves to describe people of that cultural background. Not by using a word that’s unpronounceable to them and a top-down term. — 🏳️‍🌈 SeahorseLT (@SeahorseLt) September 15, 2021

We have heard President Biden pronounce it “la-TEEN-ex” when he was explaining why Hispanics were hesitant to get the vaccine: they were afraid they’d be vaccinated and then deported.

Read the room Sesame Street. There’s still time to delete this and make it right. 🤦🏽‍♀️ — cutenquirky (@missmariahxoxo) September 15, 2021

Latinx isn’t a thing. But go off. — . (@rjks1089) September 15, 2021

Only wypipo and chicanos that speak no Spanish use latinx. — Carlos That Notices Things (@BasQuetzal) September 15, 2021

There’s NO SUCH THING as a LATINX…. I am Latino and my wife Latina… STOP!!! — Efrain Munoz (@e615munoz) September 15, 2021

I love the Latincks! — Stephen Clark (@oye_clark) September 15, 2021

There is nothing whiter than using the phrase “Latinx” — John Olsen ☂️ (@NotYourBishop) September 15, 2021

Stop with the “Latinx” crap. — Hirohito (@CallMeMrA) September 15, 2021

come on, i thought sesame street was better than using a made-up word that has been universally rejected by every single person who speaks spanish — shoopdahoop25 (@shoopdahoop25) September 15, 2021

Just a reminder, Latinx is a slur. — Forest Dweller Hiisi (@H_Thras) September 15, 2021

This is like honoring Native Americans with “Injun Heritage Month”. — Starman in Elon’s Roadster (@argentcorvus) September 15, 2021

Hey, you missed a typo! I thought you’re all about teaching kids to spell 😉 — J. Gett, BTC (@jgettbtc) September 15, 2021

‘Latinx’ is so disrespectful. Please don’t teach it to children. There’s enough racial disrespect in the world without your help. — melanie haber 🧢 🏴‍☠️ (@melsorbit) September 15, 2021

When you say Latinx instead of Latino pic.twitter.com/d7EcJkss7V — CbaseJ (@JamesRuggieri3) September 15, 2021

How many Latinos are directly asking to be called Latinx over there? — Director A.Z. Arketer (@DirectorArketer) September 15, 2021

300 plus comments from people that find this term offensive or ignorant and nothing from @sesamestreet. Yet 1 democrat complains about something a Republican says and the tweet is taken down and an apology is issued. Crazy times we’re living it. — Kyle Engel (@KyleEngel18) September 15, 2021

If you insist on gender-neutral language, please say Hispanic. — Lesbian Tipping Habits (@DoLesbiansTip) September 15, 2021

‘Latinx’ ain’t a word, guys. I thought your job was to educate. Stick to that. — Farbrook (@dutchindian) September 15, 2021

Latinx is something the White Man™ came up with to make life simpler for themselves. No latino or latina actually proud of their heritage would be caught dead saying latinx — Lab Matt (@LabMattVEVO) September 15, 2021

The vast, OVERWHELMING majority of Latinos either do not know what “latinx” is (not even pronounceable in Spanish) or hold the word in contempt. Stop colonizing Spanish, you freaks. — Mrs. Meaty 🍆 (@Mrs__Meaty) September 15, 2021

Latinos don’t use Latinx. It’s not a thing. — alex (@freeUSnow) September 15, 2021

And we’re pretty sure the plural wouldn’t be Latinxs.

Does Sesame Street observe Womxn’s History Month too, because biological females love being called womxn (and vulva owners, and menstruators)?

