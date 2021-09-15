https://www.independentsentinel.com/mark-milley-ordered-military-command-take-a-loyalty-oath-to-him/





The new book Peril by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa is meant to damage Donald Trump and it attempts to justify a potential act of treason by a windblown general. It reveals, if true, that General Milley betrayed then-President Donald Trump and the nation.

The media has swiftly come to defend Milley’s potential act of treason. Yet, it is even worse than first reported in The Washington Post.

HE ORDERED THE COMMAND SWEAR LOYALTY TO HIM

As reported by CNN’s summary of the book, General Milley demanded total loyalty to him from the military command, and not to the President. He even made each commander take an oath TO HIM.

During his secret meeting on January 8th, Milley instructed senior military officials in charge of the National Military Command Center to not take orders from anyone unless he was involved, according to a summary of the book by CNN.

“No matter what you are told, you do the procedure. You do the process. And I’m part of that procedure,” Milley told them.

“Got it?” Milley asked, according to the book.

“Yes, sir.”

“Milley considered it an oath,” Woodward and Costa wrote.

As he was disloyal to the President and the American people, he made the command swear fealty to him.

That is in violation of his own oath. His bizarre reaction to Chinese propaganda was to violate the Constitution and demand the military remain loyal to him, not the President.

We don’t live in a military, police state. Civilians have control of the military. Milley reversed that in collusion with the Democrat Speaker of the House and Democrat Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Background

The book had revealed that Milley, through two back-channel phone calls with China’s top general, reassured him that the U.S. would not attack, even promising to give him a heads up if it did.

According to a write-up by the Washington Post, Milley — four days before the 2020 presidential election — assured his Chinese counterpart, Gen. Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army, that the U.S. would not strike.

Also according to the book, Milley told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “I agree with you on everything,” after the speaker called him and pressed him to secure the country’s nuclear weapons and called Trump “crazy.”

Woodward and Costa write that after the call with Pelosi, Milley “decided he had to act” and told the military service chiefs and then-CIA director to watch everything “all the time.”

They wrote, “Milley was overseeing the mobilization of America’s national security state without the knowledge of the American people or the rest of the world.”

“Some might contend that Milley had overstepped his authority and taken extraordinary power for himself,” they wrote, but said the chairman believed his actions were “a good faith precaution to ensure there was no historic rupture in the international order, no accidental war with China or others, and no use of nuclear weapons” as Milley “felt no absolute certainty that the military could control or trust Trump.”

It doesn’t matter what he thought. He had an obligation to follow the chain of command, not take over militarily. The military is clearly under civilian control.

This is a very serious betrayal of the President and the American people. It looks like treason.

Now compare Joe Biden’s utter incompetence and feeble-mindedness to Trump’s demeanor. It’s insane.

