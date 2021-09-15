https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/roger-stone-issues-warning-stay-away-from-saturday-j6-rally-in-dc-its-a-setup/

Roger Stone Encourages Patriots to Stay Away from Saturday’s Rally in DC

If you can’t see these Rumble videos, turn off your Ad and Privacy blockers — CFP runs zero ads.

‘This is called agitprop. I don’t know a single person in the MAGA movement who is going. It’s a setup. Here’s my suggestion. The people who will be there, will all be working for the government. Nice try. I’m not going. The danger is obvious. There’s so many unanswered questions about January 6th. Now they’re trying to recreate it.”

Matt Braynard — Do not wear Trump MAGA clothing to rally, we will expose you…

Roger Stone served with January 6th lawsuit while talking to Joe Hoft live on the radio

