https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/572464-second-oath-keeper-in-capitol-riot-conspiracy-case-pleads-guilty

A member of the Oath Keepers pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges stemming from his role in the Capitol riot, becoming the second defendant in the major conspiracy case against the paramilitary group to enter a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.

Jason Dolan, a 44-year-old Florida resident, appeared in court Wednesday to admit to charges of conspiracy and obstruction of an official proceeding. He said during the hearing that he agreed to cooperate with prosecutors and testify if needed.

Dolan is one of 18 people affiliated with the Oath Keepers who were charged in the Justice Department’s largest conspiracy case to come out of the Jan. 6 attack.

Dolan said in court on Wednesday that he wished to plead guilty to the two counts even as a federal judge is weighing motions to dismiss those felony counts, which other defendants have argued were misapplied in the case.

According to charging documents, Dolan traveled to Washington, D.C., from Florida to participate in the “Stop the Steal” rally with other Oath Keepers, who allegedly coordinated their efforts in the lead-up to the storming of the Capitol.

Prosecutors say that Dolan moved with other members of the group in a tactical “stack” formation during the chaos at the Capitol, moving through the mob and pushing into the complex past police officers trying to keep the rioters at bay.

It’s still unclear how his cooperation might affect his co-defendants in the conspiracy case. Prosecutors have not accused him of playing a leadership role within the Oath Keepers or in its Jan. 6 preparations.

The Justice Department appears to be exploring further charges against other Oath Keepers members and leaders. Last week, the Huffington Post reported that the FBI seized a phone belonging to an attorney for the group as part of a “seditious conspiracy” investigation.

